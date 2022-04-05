Last chance to book at Logistics UK’s Free Van Compliance Events

With just three weeks to go until Logistics UK’s free-to-attend Vans Today events,

the business group is urging all those who are keen to keep up to date with the latest insights into compliance, driver wellbeing, and vehicle development to book their places now to avoid disappointment.Taking place in Sheffield on 26 April 2022 and London on 28 April 2022, an unrivalled line up of speakers, including experts from Weightmans, 7th Sense Research, RED Training, Rivus Fleet Management and WTW, will share up-to-the-minute information on key van operational issues. These include driver wellbeing and responsibilities, innovative solutions to technological challenges, maintaining second-hand vehicles, know-hows of van insurance and much more. The events are sponsored by Logistics UK’s Van Gold Partners: the AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Lex Autolease, Quartix, TVL and WTW.

Event chair, Denise Beedell, Public Policy Manager at Logistics UK, comments: “With the van market evolving at rapid speed, operators and fleet managers must ensure they are armed with the knowledge they need to run their fleets efficiently, legally and safely. With just three weeks to go – and the last few tickets remaining – book your place now; do not miss out on the chance to go this free event and learn from the best in the business.”

For more information and to book your free place, please visit

logistics.org.uk/vanstoday22