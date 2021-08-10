Last chance to enter Logistics UK’s Van Awards

With entries closing this week for Logistics UK’s Van Awards, supported by Van Excellence, the business group is urging all operators to apply now for the chance to be recognised as the ‘best of best’ in this vital market.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham on Friday 24 September 2021 with a drinks reception and three course lunch, to celebrate the operators who have made a significant contribution to the industry over the past 12 months. Celebrated English cricketer, Matthew Hoggard MBE – one of the most successful international cricketers to have played for the country – will be providing entertainment during the lunch with his remarkable success story and tales of competing against some of the greatest cricketers in history.

Nominations close on 12 August 2021. The awards are supported by the Van Gold Partners: The AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Hertz UK Ltd, Lex Autolease, Quartix, and TVL.

David Wells, Chief Executive at Logistics UK, comments: “We are thrilled that Matthew Hoggard MBE, an iconic Ashes-winning cricketer, will be providing the entertainment at Logistics UK’s 2021 Van Awards. With only a few days left to apply, we are urging anyone wishing to be considered to submit their entry as soon as possible.”

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

Best Pandemic Response, sponsored by Quartix

SME Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by TVL

Winning at Wellbeing, sponsored by Bott

Diversity and Inclusion Award, sponsored by Hertz

Keeping your Show on the Road, sponsored by AA

Most Innovative Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by Brigade Electronics

Sustainable Van Operator of the Year, sponsored by Lex Autolease

Van Safety and Compliance Award, sponsored by Logistics UK

All the winners of the Van Awards will be shortlisted automatically for the Van Operator of the Year category at Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards 2021, taking place on 9 December 2021 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

For more information, and to enter the awards, please visit: logistics.org.uk/vanawards21. Entries close midnight on 12 August 2021.