Last spaces remaining for Logistics UK's Fleet Engineer Conference 2022

MHWmagazine 17 hours ago Supply Chain

With limited spaces remaining for Logistics UK’s Fleet Engineer Conference 2022, the business group is encouraging delegates to book – or complete existing bookings – now to avoid disappointment. Taking place at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on 23 June 2022, the conference will prove to be an unmissable event for anyone with responsibility for specifying commercial vehicles, ensuring roadworthiness and compliance, and maintaining fleets.

Delegates will hear from a range of expert speakers, including the DVSA’s Enforcement Policy Manager, Dave Wood, and Head of Vehicle Policy and Engineering, Neil Barlow, who will explain how the recent changes to the categorisation of defects and sanctions policy will affect delegates’ businesses, as well as plans for the future of roadside testing and enforcement.

Sponsored by Gray & Adams, the event will also include a view from Traffic Commissioner, Kevin Rooney, who will discuss the role of automation in making the UK’s roads safer and keeping vehicle maintenance regimes fit for purpose in an autonomous world. Other topics to be discussed by industry experts include emerging trailer technologies, fuel cell technology and decarbonising the cold chain.

Katia Yakovleva, Logistics UK’s Head of Events, comments: “We are thrilled to have received so much interest in this highly anticipated event. Logistics is a fast-paced industry with compliance regulations, vehicle technologies and decarbonisation solutions constantly progressing. It is wonderful to see so many delegates engaging with these topics and with only limited tickets remaining, we encourage anyone wishing to book, to do so.”

Other sponsors include Brigade Electronics, VARTA Batteries (Clarios), Sunswap and Logistics UK Recovery. The Media Partner for Fleet Engineer 2022 is Warehouse and Logistics Magazine.

To book your place, priced at £259.99 + VAT for Logistics UK members and £299.99 + VAT for non-members, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/fleet-engineer.

