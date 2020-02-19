Latest acquisition marks new era for Pall-Ex

Pall-Ex (UK) Limited’s subsidiary company Cranleigh Distribution Services Limited has acquired the goodwill of the UK pallet operation from Cranleigh Freight Services Limited.

This is the first purchase by the new Pall-Ex company which comprises of their UK senior management team and shareholder members.

The new business will share premises with the founder-member at Dunsfold Park.

Cranleigh Freight Services Limited was established by Colin and Pauline Young in 1977 with a single leased truck to provide logistics services to Europe.

It later added pallet distribution joining Pall-Ex in 1996 to offer customer next day pallet deliveries to every postcode every day before commencing its two-man home delivery operation in 1999.

Going forward, Cranleigh Freight Services Limited will continue to concentrate and develop its European just-in-time operation and two-man home delivery throughout the UK.

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO of Pall-Ex, comments: “This is the first acquisition of our new era and marks an exciting opportunity for Pall-Ex to retain a high-quality distribution service in the south-east.

“As founder members, the team at Cranleigh Freight Services have been major players in establishing and building the Pall-Ex network, having consistently been one of our highest KPI performers year after year they emulate our quality ethos.

“Our shared values of quality customer service and innovation have made Cranleigh a valuable addition to the Pall-Ex network and have demonstrated to other members what can be achieved.

“All existing staff will be retained and become a valuable part of the Pall-Ex Team.

“We look forward to building on the foundations that the team has put in place over the last 40-plus years.”