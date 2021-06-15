Latest trends in warehousing & automation revealed in free industry webinar

Expert speakers from the world of automated warehousing and logistics will present during a live webinar developed specifically for system integrators, suppliers and partners.

The event, set to take place on Thursday, July 29, 2021, 10-11.30am GMT, will discuss the latest hardware and software technological advances that are supporting the creation of faster, more secure and dynamic supply chains for the retail sector.

Speakers will explore the challenges and pain points creating demand for innovation in the automated warehousing and logistics sector. They will also consider how changes in the retail environment and the need for greater efficiency, micro fulfilment and sustainability are impacting warehouse and fulfilment operations and processes.

Initiated by the dedicated Warehouse Automation and System Integrator team at Schoeller Allibert, UK, the event will be hosted by PHD Marketing, a leading UK headquartered communications agency to the manufacturing sector.

Confirmed speakers include Tony Matthews, Head of Fulfilment at Cloud Fulfilment, Chu Zou, Head of Overseas Support at Liiao Robotics, and Sam Ryall of Schoeller Allibert UK who will join a panel discussion.

Tony Matthews has worked in e-commerce and logistics for more than 20 years and has set up warehouses from scratch, managed warehouse moves and IT system upgrades. He has a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to achieve successful fulfilment and logistics operations, while delivering a superb customer experience. Tony will present ‘The Forces Shaping Logistics’.

In his role for Libiao Robotics, the largest sorting robot provider in the world, Chu Zou is responsible for overseeing the implementation and integration of autonomous robotic solutions within customers’ back-end systems. He supports customers around the globe and during the webinar will talk to the future trends in robotic logistics and how robotics can bring a greater level of performance to the warehouse floor.

