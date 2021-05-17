Law Distribution chooses Jungheinrich to optimise new warehouse space

Law Distribution and Jungheinrich UK have announced a long-term contract that will combine cutting edge technology and optimised processes to deliver business and environmental advantages across Law Distribution’s supply chain operations.

Located between Manchester and Liverpool, Law Distribution is a family run business that has been providing warehousing and distribution services since 1994. Specialising in logistic solutions for large national companies or for an ever-growing number of e-commerce customers. Law Distribution’s secure warehousing is one of the largest alcohol Bonds in Northern England and spans over 300,000 square feet across four sites. The company have recently had a new 130,000 sq.ft. high bay distribution centre built on a lease back basis, which adds further exceptional quality storage capacity to accommodate the continued growth of their business.

With a need for a seamless crossover, Law Distribution chose Jungheinrich’s lithium-ion VNA trucks to combat ergonomic and efficiency challenges that the drivers faced with the previous outdated warehouse fleet, such as easily rotating 180 degrees within the working aisles and reaching height on the racking. Working closely with Jungheinrich’s Logistics Systems Specialists, the operators selected Jungheinrich’s VNA trucks which have been specifically modified for Law Distribution’s needs.

Bespoke modifications include a split console which contributes to easing operator control, allowing the driver to use both left and right hands to control as opposed to the singular modular system used previously, meaning the driver can easily box pick in comfort with added armrest and comfortable seating. The modified VNA trucks also enable the drivers to become more efficient and flexible by using the trucks’ rotating feature and reaching heights of up to fifteen meters, making their work processes more streamlined.

Andrew Turner, Warehouse Director at Law Distribution comments, “By using both Jungheinrich’s VNA trucks and racking, we collaboratively created a seamless warehouse management system which allows our operation to continue round the clock. Jungheinrich’s intralogistics expertise offers Law Distribution the opportunity to fully optimise location positioning and reduce our carbon footprint through reduced battery cycles and charging optimisation. Our alliance signals long-term relationship stability with proven reliability and service and we’re thrilled to continue our strong working relationship together.”

Neil Warren, Business Director at Jungheinrich UK, added, “To cater to the demand that Law Distribution was facing, we are pleased to be working closely with the company to provide a complete, bespoke racking and material handling solution that will ensure those demands are met, both now and in the future. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Law Distribution and to supporting its continued growth.”