Leading food manufacturer continues to appoint inotec UK for line marking projects

High-quality floor marking installations and RFID and barcode labels specialist inotec recently completed another impressive line marking project for a leading British food manufacturer.

The large food manufacturer employs over 9,500 staff and selected inotec for the project due to the quality of previous projects inotec had successfully undertaken for the company. The two-week external line marking scheme involved laying 1900 metres of line marking at the company’s lorry yard and staff site car park to cater for its employees.

To mark the lines, inotec used the Spectrum ViaLine external line marking paint. This is a long-lasting, hard-wearing, highly visible solvent-based line marking paint ideal for use on roads, car parks, distribution centres and docks. It’s toluene-free, which means it is less harmful to the environment and safer for the user. Inotec delivered the project within the required timescale in June 2022 on budget.

