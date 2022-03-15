Leading food manufacturer continues to select inotec UK for line marking projects

Premium-quality RFID, barcode labels and floor marking specialist, inotec, recently completed an impressive line marking project for a leading British food manufacturer.

The blue-chip company employs over 9,500 staff and selected inotec for the project as a result of previous work it had successfully undertaken for the company. The 5-week project consisted of the installation of a line marking scheme in the company’s chilled storage area, which included the painting of over 1500 linear metres of floor marking and infill walkways. It also involved marking 1250 metres of the main yard and parking bay lines for the company’s 600 parking spaces.

Ultraviolet cured lines for minimal operational disruption

To mark the lines inotec used its highly durable ‘Dura-line’ line marking system. This dries within a very short period – under two hours – and has very little odour enabling the warehouses to return quickly to full operation. The system uses water-based acrylic paint applied to a shot blast prepared floor.

An ultraviolet clear topcoat is then cured onto the paint which gives high wear characteristics and allows the base paint to remain bright and visible for longer than traditional paint systems. The project was delivered within the required timescales and completed on budget.

More about inotec UK

Established in 1999, inotec UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of inotec GmbH. It is a provider of warehouse finishing solutions including durable barcode labels, in-mould labels, internal and external line marking, RFID solutions and warehouse signage.

Inotec specialises in providing bespoke solutions for a variety of environments from ambient to cold stores. The company offers a complete service, working with clients throughout the process from design to installation to achieve solutions that work the first time and every time.

Inotec GmbH is Europe’s premier specialist barcode and Auto ID label company with a wealth of experience in providing quality label and identification solutions. Using the world’s most consistent and accurate printing processes, the company guarantees secure and readable labels at all times.

With its unique testing laboratory and expert technical knowledge, inotec GmbH has been introducing pioneering new products and long-lasting warehouse identification solutions for more than 30 years.

www.inotec.co.uk