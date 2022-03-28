Leading global cargo handler manufacturer, MultiDocker choose Xwatch as OEM partner

Netherlands-based, MultiDocker produces one of the worlds’​ most versatile and efficient cargo handlers, customised for ports and industrial use globally. The cargo handlers are based on standard, reliable well-proven Caterpillar components combined with the company’s own industrial and innovative solutions.

Xwatch Safety Solutions is currently revolutionising the global safety market, with its XW series of products which include, height control, slew control, and rated capacity indicator (RCI) systems.

MultiDocker and Xwatch safety systems have recently announced a new partnership – where MultiDocker will be fitting Xwatch safety systems to its cargo handlers worldwide.

The first system was installed in December 2021 to a 140tonne material handler delivered by MultiDocker to Germany for port application where safety is a key factor for the customer.

Fredrik Österström, managing partner for MultiDocker commented on the collaboration, he said “MultiDocker is really proud to announce a long term collaboration with X-Watch who is a premium supplier of safety equipment for machines such as material handlers and excavators. Safety is always a number one priority for MultiDocker and by using X-Watch in our products we can offer our customers a reliable, functional and safe system.”

Dan Leaney, sales and operations director, Xwatch Safety Solutions said, “We are extremely proud to be working with one of the world leaders in cargo handling machines. The Xwatch brand has become synonymous with safety – the systems’ flexibility, performance, and reliability are key. When operating heavy mobile machinery it is crucial that relevant safety rules are adhered to and it’s our aim at Xwatch is to evolve safety solutions for the heavy construction industry.”

