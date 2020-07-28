Leading plastic pallet supplier reassures UK exporters of NO supply issues post Brexit

Now is the time for UK exporters to seriously consider reliable alternatives to the humble wooden pallet to avoid falling victim to supply issues post Brexit, warns Jim Hardisty, MD of Goplasticpallets.com – The Responsible Plastic Pallet Company.

This stark warning follows the revelation by the UK Timber Packaging and Pallet Confederation (TIMCON) that Britain will not have enough wooden pallets that comply with ISPM15 heat treatment regulations, which come into effect on 1st January 2021 for all goods moving between the UK and the EU.

Jim said: “If your business exports to the EU, switching now from wooden pallets to a reliable alternative, like plastic pallets – that are completely exempt from ISPM15 regulations – could prevent untold disruption to your supply chain.

“Meeting demand is not an issue for us. As the UK’s leading plastic pallet supplier with sole distributor agreements with Europe’s major manufacturers, we hold the largest stock – more than 135 types of plastic pallets and pallet boxes, all available for next day delivery within the UK. Plus 96% of our plastic pallets are made from recycled plastic.

“Other alternatives to wooden pallets exist, but none as durable, hygienic and reliable as the plastic pallet.

“With the impact of Covid-19, it’s not surprising that TIMCON’s heat treatment efforts have been hampered but now is the time for UK exporters to act to avoid falling victim to supply issues.”

