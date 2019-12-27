Leading UK bearings importer announces expansion

The West Midlands-based Midland Bearings has solidified its position as the country’s largest distributor of agricultural bearings, plummer blocks, clutch bearings, and more, with the announcement of a huge expansion of the company. Midland Bearings has been supplying a broad selection of roller bearings to businesses in the trade and manufacturing industries for more than 35 years – it has now taken on a new warehouse in the area, allowing it to import more products and stock greater quantities locally.

The addition of the new warehouse in the West Midlands brings Midland Bearings’ total storage space to 75,000 square feet, and enables the firm to stock more than 15 million products. With many of Midland Bearings’ products being sourced from Western Europe and Asia, particularly China and Japan, the new storage space ensures the company is able to provide quick and cost effective deliveries of international products to its client base. As a result of the expansion, stockholding has risen to £12 million.

Midland Bearings Managing Director Phil Chesworth said, “The uncertain state of the economy has meant that, this year, many businesses across many industries have struggled with their warehouse capacities, and the space issue is something that we have definitely experienced in the last 12 months. We have been preparing to expand for quite some time, and following a particularly strong year for Midland Bearings, we were provided with a fantastic opportunity to significantly increase our total warehouse space, allowing us to import more, and dispatch from a local hub.”

With expanded storage space and a wider range of products, Midland Bearings has also announced a new online cataloguing feature which has been necessary to fully organise the greater import quantities and make selection and ordering easier for clients. Products have been categorised by bearing type, with categories including taper roller bearings, lock nuts and washers, and stainless steel, angular contact, and self-aligning ball bearings, housing units, and inserts. These can all be viewed on the new look website.

“The ultimate aim of our expansion is to continue providing a top service for our clients, as we have for these last 35 years,” continues Chesworth. “We’re making greater product selection, speedy delivery, and quick and easy online ordering a reality, and we have more than 15,000 items in stock.”

The Midland Bearings expansion makes the firm one of the largest stockists of budget and neutral bearings in the UK. Alongside unmarked bearings, the company is also an authorised distributors for FK, KSM, and MBA. In addition, the company also holds large stocks of SKF, INA and RHP bearings.

To find out more, visit www.midlandbearings.com