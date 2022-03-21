Learn about safer logistics and earn CPD points at free-to-attend seminar

Toyota Material Handling is the sponsor of a brand new feature at the Health & Safety Event 2022 – this year’s largest gathering of professionals responsible for running safe and efficient workplaces (NEC, Birmingham, 5-7 April 2022). The Safer Logistics Theatre will be an expert-led, free-to-attend seminar programme featuring a range of high profile speakers who will provide valuable insights into maintaining an optimal health and safety regime within the warehouse and across the supply chain.

For example, at noon every day throughout the exhibition Toyota’s Paul Mulcahy, pictured, and Keith Smith will host a session dedicated to the importance of good mental wellbeing.

Paul and Keith will describe the processes that Toyota implemented to help team members through the pandemic period and go on to explain how poor mental health can be linked to physical accidents in the workplace.

Some of the advances in technology and product design that are playing an important role in cutting accident rates across the logistics industry will also be outlined.

Paul Mulcahy comments: “Toyota has always been at the forefront of the development of new and advanced safety solutions. For example, as long ago as 1999 we launched our iconic SAS – System of Active Stability. Regarded as one of the most important safety developments in the material handling industry, the Toyota SAS dramatically reduces the risk of truck tip-overs by detecting unsafe operating conditions.”

As well as the opportunity to listen to some high quality educational presentations, those attending the Safer Logistics Theatre seminars will earn CPD points.

Toyota will also showcase models from its extensive range of handling solutions, including hand- and powered-pallet trucks, tow tractors and counterbalance forklift trucks at the Health & Safety Event.

Among the products on display on stand 4/H150 will be the recently launched 1600kg capacity Toyota BT Levio LWI160 – the first-ever purpose-designed lithium-ion powered pallet truck (PPT).

When developing this new model Toyota’s engineers removed the battery compartment that is a standard feature on traditional lead-acid battery-driven PPTs. The result is a smaller and lighter PPT, which, because there is no battery compartment to lift or lower, is exceptionally energy efficient, and delivers maximum uptime and reduced CO2 emissions.

Toyota will also demonstrate the health and safety benefits that its I_Site fleet management system brings to any environment where lift trucks are in operation.

The I-Site package features a range of tools to ensure maximum on-site safety. One such device is the system’s ability to make sure that the truck automatically goes into creep speed after a collision and can only go back to full capacity after being checked by a technician or re-set by an authorised person. The system also controls forklift access to make sure only trained drivers can operate machines, while unique driver profiles can also be created for increased safety.

Paul Mulcahy says: “Successful warehousing and order fulfillment is all about maximising efficiency and productivity, but those joint aims should never be achieved at the expense of safety, which is why Toyota is constantly working to develop new and better safety technologies that reduce lift truck accidents.”

www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk

www.healthandsafetyevent.com