LEEA Academy Awards recognise global achievement

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) presented the Academy Awards for 2020 during a special Zoom event on the morning of 17 December 2020, which celebrated the achievements of the Association’s global learners.

The annual Academy Awards scheme acknowledges students who have achieved the highest of standards in learning and development, and is an important contributor to LEEA’s drive towards sustainability of the sector. Members of the Association’s Learning and Development committee presided over the categories to determine which students have excelled on their courses during the LEEA academic year to September 2020 to win the celebrated awards.

The Gordon Loveridge Memorial Prize for the highest score in the Foundation Certificate Assessment went to Gavin West of Sprint Lifting Equipment Ltd; Danny Woodfield of Konecranes Demag UK Ltd; and Chris French of Bunzl Brand Operations.

The Cyril McCaully Memorial Prize for the best paper in each of the advanced programme subjects was presented to Omar Alaa-ElDien Bahbah of Delta Inspection and Petroleum Services (DIPS) as the winner for Lifting Equipment General; Robert Clarke of OES Oilfield Services as the winner for Lifting Machines Manual; Gordon James Pilling of SNC-Lavalin Industrial Atlantic Inc for Lifting Machines Power; Christopher Killen of Walter Watson for Runways and Crane Structures; Sajo Thundiyathu Jose of ABS Group Inc for Overhead Travelling Cranes; and Shafik Mohamed Shafik Mostafa of Tetralift SAE for Offshore Container Examination.

The prestigious Harry Brown Memorial Shield for the best overall Advanced Programme assessment paper across all categories was awarded to Sajo Thundiyathu Jose of ABS Group.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA commented: “With winners coming from Australia, Egypt, Canada and the UK, the LEEA Academy Awards really showcased the international nature of our learning. These courses are ideal for our global industry and are accessible even during the pandemic – perhaps more so than ever before – and in non-English languages. I would like to congratulate all this year’s successful recipients and thank the LEEA team for organising the 2020 Academy Awards. We are looking at exciting developments for 2021.”

