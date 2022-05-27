LEEA and AWRF launch a member accreditation programme

Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF) has engaged with the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) to create a Member Accreditation Programme. This initiative creates an exciting opportunity, where AWRF members can choose to go through an additional process that will see them being audited by LEEA. The purpose of this audit is to give them support and assistance in ensuring that they are operating at the highest of levels.

The audit is developed by LEEA according to requirements set out by AWRF. The first wave of AWRF audits is expected to be conducted in the autumn of 2022.

Explaining the drive behind this significant new scheme, AWRF CEO, Jeff Gilbert, said: “Through the Member Accreditation Programme, AWRF members gain a valuable endorsement. They will receive support to improve and progress, while also benefiting from the oversight and feedback of a third party. They get to use a special created logo to distinguish themselves in addition to accessing some of LEEA’s services to support their development.”

On the 25 April LEEA exhibited at the Product Information Exhibition (PIE), held in Houston, US, alongside AWRF’s 2022 Spring General Meeting. Having presented to the AWRF board on the 24 April LEEA CEO, on 26 April Ross Moloney launched the programme together with Jeff Gilbert and previous AWRF President, Brett Woodland.

Ross Moloney said: “LEEA and AWRF are closely aligned, leading Lifting Industry associations that have been working together for some time and share a common goal of raising standards. Through contributing LEEA’s expertise to support AWRF members, this programme builds on this relationship and contributes to our goal of seeing the highest standards for lifting worldwide. We look forward to our on-going collaboration with AWRF and its members.”

www.leeaint.com