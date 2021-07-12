LEEA and EKH working together to benefit their members

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), and EKH (Erkende Keurbedrijven Hijs & Hefmiddelen), are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to ensure that the two organisations will work together more closely in the future, combining their high standards and extensive expertise to support each other’s membership.

LEEA is the global trade association representing over 1200 members in more than 70 countries. EKH is an umbrella organisation for lifting equipment inspection companies, with 65 members based in the Netherlands. Sharing similar values, the combination of lifting experts will produce a synergy to deliver their visions and drive the industry forward.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with EKH, an organisation that is highly regarded and equipped with the forward vision necessary to help support the global Lifting Industry. In addition to being beneficial for our members, this move is about putting together a network of partners who together can make the argument for enhanced standards worldwide, which is a crucial aspect of LEEA’s international approach.”

Maarten van der Velden, Chair and Treasurer of EKH, said: “We are excited to be supporting EKH members through LEEA’s globally renowned gold standard offering. EKH sets itself the goal of raising the bar when it comes to the safety of lifts and hoists, and through working in partnership with LEEA we will enhance our cooperation to achieve the highest standards across a worldwide Lifting Industry.”

www.leeaint.com