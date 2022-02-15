LEEA announces a series of sector-focused webinars for 2022

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) has scheduled an exciting series of free to view, sector-specific webinars to be held on Zoom throughout 2022. Add the following dates to your diary:

• 28 April 2022 – Oil & Gas Sector

• 07 July 2022 – Entertainment Sector

• 21 September 2022 – Renewables Sector

• 23 November 2022 – Lift & Escalator Sector, which will be a joint LEEA/LEIA (Lift and Escalator Industry Association) presentation.

Each webinar will be geared towards end users in the relevant sector and will run for approximately one hour, split into four 15-minute sessions, wrapping up with a question and answer session. Delving into sector–specific safety issues and best practice surrounding lifting, the webinars aim to start conversations between LEEA members and end users, particularly those further up the supply chain. Two guest industry speakers, with expertise in the relevant sectors, will join a duo of LEEA presenters for each webinar.

LEEA’s webinar series will kick off with the Oil and Gas sector event on 28 April 2022. Lifting equipment plays an essential role in Oil and Gas operations of all kinds but the consequences of non-compliance to standards and ignorance in relation to lifting can result in severe consequences beyond handicapping a company’s progress: an accident, a visit from health and safety inspectors and, ultimately, punishment. So it is vital that company management are educated about their responsibilities. We would therefore highly recommend that Oil and Gas industry managers view this informative webinar. There will be more details on speakers and content to follow in the coming weeks. Register your interest by e-mailing: events@leeaint.com.

