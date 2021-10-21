LEEA Awards 2021 finalists announced

The LEEA Awards 2021 finalists have been announced, following the judges working through a hugely impressive trove of outstanding entries. The winners will be announced during the ‘party of the year’ at the prestigious Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London on the evening of 5 November 2021.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, said: “It is inspiring to see the high quality of award entries from LEEA members and I am looking forward immensely to announcing the winners on 5 November together with our special guest, stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara O’Briain at what will be the best ever LEEA Awards event. In addition to being a celebration of raised standards and a showcase of how LEEA members are making best practice business as normal, it will be a chance to get together for a fantastic Friday night party in London, looking toward a great future having overcome the pandemic’s challenges.”

The finalists are as follows:

Best Innovation

Craig Douglas of JCD Training

Crosby BLOKCAM from The Crosby Group

Lifting Specialist Engineer – Ahmed Mamdouh of RINA

Motion Software: Innovation through Kinetic from Motion Software

Pacific Hoists

RFID SupraTag from Yoke Industrial Corp

SensorSpace Remote Monitoring from Mantracourt Ltd

Speedy Services – Capital Commitment from Speedy Services

Best Lifting Equipment Inspector / Tester / Examiner

Hery Purwoko of Aluminium Bahrain

Brian Butler of Protier Lifting Services

Chris Elwick of Sparrows Offshore Services

Gary Tegerdine of Peter Cassidy (Leeds) Ltd

John Cobley – Production Leader of JA McDonagh Engineering LTD (RJ Engineering)

Manny Segundo of Technical Royal Excellence Oil & Gas

Matthew Douglas of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Rainham

Scott Hale of JK Lifting Equipment

Wayne Wilkinson of Carl Stahl Evita Ltd

Muhammad Naeem Arif of Technical Royal Excellence

Paul Culham of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Grimsby

Best Lifting operation

AquaTerra Dunlin Team of AquaTerra Group

Lifting Specialist Engineer Ahmed Mamdouh of Lloyds British Egypt

Notus Contract Lifting from Notus Heavy Lift Solutions

Speedy Lifting West Bromwich from Speedy Lifting

Thames Tideway East Greenwich Pumping Station team CVB JV (Costain, Vinci Construction Grands Projets & Bachy Soletanche) from Costain

Best Team

Engineering and IT team from Reid Lifting

Helen Sparks of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Egremont

Inspection Department of Standard Arabia Inspection Co Ltd

UK Lifting Equipment – Engineering Services Team from JK Lifting

Lifting Inspection / operation team from Simples Lifting and Inspection Lda

Sales and Service team from Selby Engineering and Lifting Safety Ltd

Speedy Services – Category team lifting from Speedy Services

Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Grimsby / Hull

Team LES from Lifting Equipment Store

Thames Tideway East Greenwich Pumping Station team CVB JV (Costain, Vinci Construction Grands Projets & Bachy Soletanche) from Costain

The Dream Team – Gaz, Andy, John, Glen, Sean, Shaun and Bob from Lifting Gear UK

The Hinkley Point C Lifting Management and Assurance team from Notus Heavy Lift Solutions

TRE Sales and Technical team from Technical Royal Excellence Oil & Gas Services

Velosi LLC

Yousef Mousa from Yousef Mousa & Partners Crane Co

Kevin Holmes Award for Excellence in People Development

Cookes NZ

Dr Mohammad M Abul-Ola from Frontier Certification International WLL

Elaine Percival of Minteg Ltd

Hoist UK

Rony Abraham of Simples Lifting and Inspection Lda

Safety Award – sponsored by Rigging Services

Gareth McNary of Select Plant Hire (Laing O’Rourke Group)

Karayi Manghattu of Romson Oil Field Services

For further information on the LEEA Awards 2021, please contact Leah Phelps on +44 (0) 203 488 2865 or email: enquiries@L2Events.com

www.leeaint.com