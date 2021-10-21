LEEA Awards 2021 finalists announced

The LEEA Awards 2021 finalists have been announced, following the judges working through a hugely impressive trove of outstanding entries. The winners will be announced during the ‘party of the year’ at the prestigious Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London on the evening of 5 November 2021.
Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, said: “It is inspiring to see the high quality of award entries from LEEA members and I am looking forward immensely to announcing the winners on 5 November together with our special guest, stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara O’Briain at what will be the best ever LEEA Awards event. In addition to being a celebration of raised standards and a showcase of how LEEA members are making best practice business as normal, it will be a chance to get together for a fantastic Friday night party in London, looking toward a great future having overcome the pandemic’s challenges.”
The finalists are as follows:
Best Innovation
Craig Douglas of JCD Training
Crosby BLOKCAM from The Crosby Group
Lifting Specialist Engineer – Ahmed Mamdouh of RINA
Motion Software: Innovation through Kinetic from Motion Software
Pacific Hoists
RFID SupraTag from Yoke Industrial Corp
SensorSpace Remote Monitoring from Mantracourt Ltd
Speedy Services – Capital Commitment from Speedy Services
Best Lifting Equipment Inspector / Tester / Examiner
Hery Purwoko of Aluminium Bahrain
Brian Butler of Protier Lifting Services
Chris Elwick of Sparrows Offshore Services
Gary Tegerdine of Peter Cassidy (Leeds) Ltd
John Cobley – Production Leader of JA McDonagh Engineering LTD (RJ Engineering)
Manny Segundo of Technical Royal Excellence Oil & Gas
Matthew Douglas of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Rainham
Scott Hale of JK Lifting Equipment
Wayne Wilkinson of Carl Stahl Evita Ltd
Muhammad Naeem Arif of Technical Royal Excellence
Paul Culham of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Grimsby
Best Lifting operation
AquaTerra Dunlin Team of AquaTerra Group
Lifting Specialist Engineer Ahmed Mamdouh of Lloyds British Egypt
Notus Contract Lifting from Notus Heavy Lift Solutions
Speedy Lifting West Bromwich from Speedy Lifting
Thames Tideway East Greenwich Pumping Station team CVB JV (Costain, Vinci Construction Grands Projets & Bachy Soletanche) from Costain
Best Team
Engineering and IT team from Reid Lifting
Helen Sparks of Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Egremont
Inspection Department of Standard Arabia Inspection Co Ltd
UK Lifting Equipment – Engineering Services Team from JK Lifting
Lifting Inspection / operation team from Simples Lifting and Inspection Lda
Sales and Service team from Selby Engineering and Lifting Safety Ltd
Speedy Services – Category team lifting from Speedy Services
Sunbelt Rentals Lifting – Grimsby / Hull
Team LES from Lifting Equipment Store
Thames Tideway East Greenwich Pumping Station team CVB JV (Costain, Vinci Construction Grands Projets & Bachy Soletanche) from Costain
The Dream Team – Gaz, Andy, John, Glen, Sean, Shaun and Bob from Lifting Gear UK
The Hinkley Point C Lifting Management and Assurance team from Notus Heavy Lift Solutions
TRE Sales and Technical team from Technical Royal Excellence Oil & Gas Services
Velosi LLC
Yousef Mousa from Yousef Mousa & Partners Crane Co
Kevin Holmes Award for Excellence in People Development
Cookes NZ
Dr Mohammad M Abul-Ola from Frontier Certification International WLL
Elaine Percival of Minteg Ltd
Hoist UK
Rony Abraham of Simples Lifting and Inspection Lda
Safety Award – sponsored by Rigging Services
Gareth McNary of Select Plant Hire (Laing O’Rourke Group)
Karayi Manghattu of Romson Oil Field Services
