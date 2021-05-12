LEEA course to educate end users

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) has created a new course to educate end users about risks and responsibilities of lifting operations. The course is aimed at Company Directors, Senior Managers and responsible persons where lifting equipment is used in the business.

Called Lifting Equipment End User Guidance, the course provides an essential insight to general legal responsibilities for lifting equipment owners and end users. The course is available to both members (at members rate) and to non-members either face-to-face or via Zoom. Content includes:

• an introduction to the legislative requirements for owners and end users of lifting equipment, covering standards and best practice

• principles for selection of equipment, information to be exchanged between the user and supplier and the various types of thorough examination

• the role of the competent person conducting thorough examinations of lifting equipment.

On completion of this short course lasting 6 hours, attendees will gain an underpinning knowledge of the legislative frameworks, standards and best practices applicable to owners and end users of lifting equipment and how equipment must be managed from procurement through to discard, its thorough examination requirements and record keeping.

LEEA will be running four End User Guidance course ‘taster’ sessions during GLAD 2021 on Thursday 8 July 2021, either face-to-face or zoom.

For further information visit leeaint.com or email events@leeaint.com.

leeaint.com