LEEA holds 2020 AGM on Zoom

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) held its AGM on the Zoom platform for the first time ever on Tuesday 22 September. It was joined by 80 members and received proxy votes or apologies from a further 170. The LEEA AGM retains its vital role of conducting the formal business that is essential to a trade body. This year the Chair and the CEO gave an overview of the association’s performance throughout the pandemic and plans going forward. An open forum then gave members the opportunity to contribute ideas and suggestions for the 2021 work programme.

Ross Moloney CEO of LEEA said: “Holding our AGM on Zoom was a different and positive experience because it gave members from around the world a tremendous opportunity to see and hear ‘face-to-face’ from the association’s Chair, Richard Money, as well as the CEO and LEEA board members. All LEEA members were invited to join the AGM on Zoom, though only full members had voting rights.”

In days gone by, members would hear from the LEEA governance only on annual basis. Recognising the value of clear messaging, updates and engagement, Ross Moloney concluded: “We have come a long way in opening the doors to our membership – encouraging them to engage in a productive conversation about issues that are important to all of us. Zoom, and systems like it, have become an essential communications tool during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic for everybody. For an Association like LEEA, which puts a tremendous amount of effort into communicating with our members, this channel is particularly welcome as we contend with current limitations on face-to-face interaction globally.”

The Association is keen to hear from members interested in joining the LEEA Board – please contact ross.moloney@leeaint.com.

www.leeaint.com