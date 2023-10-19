LEEA reveals nominations for lifting excellence

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) has announced the shortlisted nominations for the LEEA Awards 2023, which will be held at the Rum Warehouse in Liverpool on the evening of 21st November 2023 – the first night of LiftEx 2023.

The fifth annual LEEA Awards plays a vital role in promoting the gold standard offered by LEEA members. The finalists and award winners will be recognised by fellow members and customers as among the best companies in the industry.

With comedian, presenter, actor and singer, Jason Manford as special guest, the Awards Dinner at the Rum Warehouse will continue the tradition of being a big night of celebration and social networking. To join the party, book a table or individual tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leea-awards-2023-tickets-603419703577.

The shortlisted nominations for the LEEA Awards 2023 are as follows:

Craig Morelli Award – Best Trainer

• Ishtiaq Hasham Khan of Arbrit Safety & Engineering Solution W.L.L

• Craig Douglas of JCD Training

• Jasen Doyle of Industrial Training International LLC

• Howard Hagen of NETA Training Group

• Ricci Varley of CERTEX UK

• Andy Dowd of Speedy Asset Services

• Andrew Hawkins of Rope and Sling Specialist Ltd

Industry Leader Award

• Gary Joyice of Sunbelt Rentals

• Phil Cameron of First Integrated Solutions

• Ashley Thacker of Ranger – Lifting Rigging Safety

• Jody Potter of Orsted A/S

• Glenn Ward of IMES International

Innovation Product Award

• Joe Davies of Levate Solutions

• Team Safehold – Safehold Ltd

• SupraTag – Yoke

• Rope Watcher – Certex UK

• BOLT on line tension meter – Crosby Group

• Green Pin Catch Shackle – Van Beest VB

• Load Connect Software – Crosby Group

Innovation Service Award

• Inspection Department (Lifting Equipment) – Saudi ARAMCO

• RiConnect Critical Component Eqpt – RiConnect Inc

• EcoOnline – Speedy Hire

• Jody Potter of Orsted A/S

• Justin Powers – Select Plant Hire

Kevin Holmes Award

• Roshij Nandan of Safety Services Group

• Team DLM – Dynamic Load Monitoring

• Adam Thompson of Stenhouse Lifting Equipment

• Andy Dowd of Speedy Services

• Crane Operators & Riggers Development – Saudi ARAMCO

• Rustam Ali of United National Oilfield Services

• Matt Douglas of Sunbelt Rentals

Lifting Equipment Technicians Award

• Jason McCabe of CEA Towne (Ship Riggers)

• Paul Culham of Sunbelt Rentals

• Chris Belka of Sparrows Offshore

• Kyle Lawson of Sunbelt Rentals

• Gareth Orme of MGF Excavation Safety Solutions

Lifting Operation Award

• Revolutionising Lifting Operations – RiConnect Inc

• MGF/Ainscough (Anfield Stadium) – MGF/Ainscough

• Ashraf Al Said of Al Takamul Engineering Services – Quality Control Iraq

• Dominic Morgan of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Rising Star Award

• Bradley Seaman of IMES International

• Andrew Hawkins of Rope & Sling Specialists

• Beth Lenham of Catena Inspection & Engineering Services

• Abby Paynter of Bunzl Brands and Operations

• Mark McClure of WH Scott & Sons Engineers

• Ryan Phillips of Dynamic Load Monitoring

• Ben Behai of Sunbelt Rentals

• George Price of HOIST UK

• Georgia Stevens of Sunbelt Rentals

Safety Award

• Paul Deveraux of Speedy Services

• RiConnect to Safety – RiConnect Inc

• Adjustable Lifting Cage – Select Plant Hire

• Lifting Planning Aid – Sheffield Forgemasters

Sustainable Award

• Sustainable Solutions – Stenhouse Lifting

• The Aspire Range – CERTEX UK (Lifting Solutions Group)

• RiConnect Equipment Traceability – RiConnect Inc

• Powertex Products – CERTEX UK (Lifting Solutions Group)

