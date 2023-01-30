LEEA schedules essential end user watching for 2023

A fresh programme of free-to-view, sector-specific webinars hosted by the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) will roll out throughout 2023, continuing the Association’s commitment to raising global awareness of the challenges involved in working within the Lifting Industry. The schedule of webinars is as follows:

• Military: 26 April 2023

• Nuclear: 13 July 2023

• Utilities: 27 September 2023

• Construction: 25 October 2023

Each webinar will be geared towards end users in the relevant sector and will run for approximately one hour and feature guest industry speakers with expertise in the relevant sectors who will join presenters from LEEA.

Delving into safety issues and best practice surrounding lifting, which are specific to these sectors, the webinars aim not only to raise awareness but also to trigger conversations between LEEA members and end users, particularly those further up the supply chain.

There will be more details on speakers and content for the 2023 programme, with links to register your attendance, in the coming weeks.

