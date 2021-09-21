LEEA to host Lifting and Safety in Ports and Maritime Zoom event

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) will host the Lifting and Safety in Ports and Maritime event on 26 October 2021 via Zoom. The free to attend event will be joined by Richard Steele from ICHCA International Cargo Handling Coordination Association), as well as LEEA colleagues who will be delving into safety issues surrounding work around ports and maritime organisations.

Lifting and Safety in Ports and Maritime is open to anyone who will find this event helpful or works in the ‘wet logistics’ industry, including the maritime and ports sectors. LEEA will be focusing on lifting equipment used in these settings. Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA said: “The event aims to start conversations between LEEA Members and end users, particularly those further up the supply chain, to share knowledge around lifting safely and make sure that normal practice is best practice.”

