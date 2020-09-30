LEEA to launch Think Lifting Lesson

The Lifting Equipment Engineer’s Association (LEEA) will launch the Think Lifting School Lesson, in association with Lift and Hoist International (LHI) Magazine, during a special announcement on Zoom at 10am on 29 September 2020. All LEEA members are invited to join. This ‘ready to use’ lesson – which will include films, content, experiments and leave behind hand-outs – has been devised to allow companies in the lifting sector to engage with their local schools in order to help raise awareness of the Lifting Industry.

LEEA CEO Ross Moloney said: “As a result of Covid-19, LEEA has changed the approach of the Think Lifting programme so that the lesson can be delivered remotely, thus ensuring compliance with any pandemic regulations around schools. What better way to launch the scheme than doing so on Zoom? I look forward to seeing you there.”

Non-LEEA members can email events@leeaint.com for details on how to join the Think Lifting School Lesson announcement on Zoom.

