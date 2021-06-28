LEEA’s Military Transition Scheme (MTS) now live

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is pleased to announce that the Military Transition Scheme (MTS) webpage is now live at leeaint.com/military-transition-scheme.

The MTS offers a free Foundation Certificate e-learning course to all serving members of the armed forces in any region globally. It is also offered to any veteran within 2-years of their service leaving date. Diploma training courses will be available at MTS discount rates.

Applicants can apply online and, once approved digitally, they will automatically be placed in a searchable database within the members’ area of the leeaint.com website. This will allow LEEA members to browse the potential recruits available and their location in full GDPR compliance.

Anybody who has registered for previous LEEA military transition programmes is invited to transfer to the new MTS scheme and agree to the same GDPR compliance in order to be added to the website database.

The MTS sees the Association’s military work continuing in a new simplified way, according to Andrew Wright, LEEA Deputy CEO. He said: “We have refined the way LEEA supports military leavers into the civilian workforce, to make it easier for our members to recruit from this pool. With LEEA providing direct links to members who are recruiting, the scheme offers military leavers tremendous career opportunities through possible employment with one of our global members.”

Veterans and reservists could be a perfect fit for lifting businesses seeking highly professional, self-motivated individuals equipped with initiative and a wide range of transferrable skills in areas such as engineering, leadership and management, communications, organisation, problem solving, teamwork and health and safety.

Andrew Wright added: “We want to demonstrate to our military veterans and reservists just how wide and rewarding a career in the lifting equipment industry can be. We’re also reaching out to our members and industry partners to find companies who would be able to offer employment to veterans and reservists. We have already seen success, with several of our military veterans and reservists having already secured employment with LEEA members through the Military Transition Scheme.”