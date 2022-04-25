Less than a month to go until Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference at ITT Hub

With less than a month to go until Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference, registration for the free-to-attend event is filling up fast. The two-day conference, to be held alongside ITT Hub at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 11 and 12 May 2022, boasts a variety of expert speakers from across industry and will be headlined by world renowned space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, pictured.

In her keynote speech, Dr Aderin-Pocock MBE will explore how cutting-edge developments in space exploration and physics could shape transport’s route to net zero. President of the British Science Association, Dr Aderin-Pocock MBE, comments: “Logistics plays such a vital role in all our lives, both here on Earth and out there in space; making it more sustainable across the board is critical for all our futures.”

Sponsored by Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions, other sessions at the conference will look at the future for autonomous deliveries, making the switch to electric vans, and future-proofing the supply chain: what we need to learn in the post-Covid and post-Brexit world to make industry processes, technology and finances more resilient. There will also be a detailed panel discussion where experts will consider the options for investment in low carbon fuels for HGVs. The panel of speakers will discuss what gas power is most appropriate for, the total cost of ownership, how to fund investment and how mature the refuelling infrastructure is, as well as exploring the difference between hydrogen and biomethane, including range considerations and speed of refuelling.

Now in its second year, the ITT Hub event will feature indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, as well as Ride and Drive test routes and a new area focusing on the chilled and refrigerated sector, the Cold Chain Hub, presented by Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution. Attended by over 4,000 industry professionals, its launch in 2021 was the largest show of its type in 40 years. This year, the show looks to continue its success, providing an exclusive look at how each corner of the commercial and passenger road transport markets can adapt to the ever-changing challenges of achieving net zero.

For more information regarding the Future Logistics Conference 2022, or, to book your place, please visit: https://itthub.co.uk/conference/future-logistics-conference-2022