Let there be light! HellermannTyton introduces glow-in-the-dark identification solution

HellermannTyton, the cable management specialist, has expanded its range of TIPSTM Printable Marking Tags (TipTags) to include a glow-in-the-dark option, providing customers with greater visibility when identifying cables.

A first for the industry, the new TipTag is ideal for customers working in automotive, aerospace and defence, panel building, rail, and telecoms and is especially useful when undergoing testing and inspection.

HellermannTyton identified a need, especially for those working in dark and difficult-to-access environments, for greater visibility of the ID marks on TipTags, and as a result, created a new material blend to create a TipTag which glows green when exposed to ultra-violet light.

Manufactured in the UK using halogen-free polyolefin, the new TipTag is ideal for marking larger wire and cable bundles. Perforated as standard, the TipTag can be fastened using cable ties and features excellent resistance to abrasions, UV, acids, and fuels; all of which secures its suitability with many of the industries that HellermannTyton works with.

Mary Arrowsmith, Product Manager for HellermannTyton, comments: “We are delighted to introduce a UV reactive TipTag to our product portfolio after seeing first-hand the need for greater visibility across multiple industries.”

“Often engineers need to access cables for maintenance, however in sectors such as telecoms where the cables are installed underground, the engineers tend to have difficulty finding the correct cable. As a first for the cable identification market, the TipTags give our customers a safer, more convenient way of identifying cables.”

“As a business, we are committed to ensuring that our products meet the changing needs of our customers and as a result are really pleased to provide our customers with a useful solution which will meet the requirements for testing and inspections.”

The TipTag operates between -40ºC to +90ºC and comes in standard lengths 65mm to 100mm. Lengths up to 200mm are available on request.

To learn more please visit: https://www.hellermanntyton.co.uk/contact