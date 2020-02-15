LGH awaits 5,000th order, consolidates with Rotrex

Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) will take its 5,000th order in the coming weeks, as the company aligns closer with sister business Rotrex Winches.

Further momentum has been gained via renewed Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) silver and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.

LGH has received over 4,500 orders for lifting, rigging and safety equipment since returning to the UK market three years ago. Winch specialist Rotrex was already part of the LGH portfolio but was strategically realigned with its parent company at the turn of the year.

Colin Naylor, managing director at LGH, said: “The companies are both part of the same group and even before LGH was sold to Speedy [Hire, in 2006] they belonged to the same family, so it represents a natural progression to align them back together. Upon LGH’s reintroduction to the market, the companies have advanced under the same leadership and share many personnel and other resources. Internally, they function similarly.”

However, Rotrex will retain its own identity as a long-standing company that boasts one of Europe’s largest hire fleets of winching equipment, ranging in capacity from 100kg to 200t. LGH, meanwhile, offers a breadth of lifting and rigging solutions, including hoists, jacks, material handling and safety systems. Naylor serves both businesses as managing director, while Phil Smith, operations director, and Bex Widdowson, national sales and marketing manager, are also bifocal; the leadership team assumed new responsibilities at varying points of 2019.

Naylor said: “We have had to be strategic with the adjustment because, while it makes sense given the crossover and extent to which a number of teams serve both companies, we have to continue to leverage the strength and history of the Rotrex brand. Further, both portfolios add customer value in their own right and we don’t want to dilute that.”

Driving force

FORS accreditation drives best practice across the European fleet industry in terms of safety, efficiency and environmental protection. It also offers guidance and training to help operators attain the required standards. FORS membership provides progressive accreditation, enabling operators to achieve exemplary levels of best practice. It is gaining recognition as the transport industry’s go-to accreditation scheme but is already a prerequisite for any fleet operating in the London area. LGH has a national rental and customer contact centre in Atherton, Manchester in addition to facilities in Aberdeen and London.

ISO 9001:2015, meanwhile, is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and application of top management, and continual improvement.

Smith said: “Given the nature of our product range, existing and prospective customers expect us to have the latest 2015 specification of ISO 9001. Additionally, the accreditation offers them peace of mind that they are sourcing lifting and rigging equipment from a highly disciplined organisation.”

Holistically it represents an uplifting start to the year for LGH, as the wider Parkinson family-owned LGH brand prepares to mark its 50th anniversary.

Naylor said: “We feel like a 50-year-old company due to our global presence and long serving employees’ expert knowledge. A lot of customers also know the name LGH from before the [Speedy] acquisition. However, we feel like a three-year-old company owing to the rapid expansion and development that is constantly taking place. The mix is great for business—and customers—because we can harness the benefits of both stages of the timeline.”

