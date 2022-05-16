Lhoist UK extends Bulk Hydrated Lime Transport Contract with Abbey Logistics

Abbey Logistics has extended its contract with Lhoist U.K. which sees the specialist bulk road tanker company transporting lime to customers throughout the UK.

Lhoist U.K. is part of the Lhoist Group of companies one of the largest producers of lime and limestone products in the world.

Lhoist Group’s U.K. business operates from its works in Buxton and Kirkby Stephen where it produces lime for a variety of applications including cleaning emissions from energy from waste plants, and other large combustion plants. The lime is also used in a wide range of both traditional and emerging applications across the industrial, construction and agricultural sectors.

Abbey began working with Lhoist in 2013 and provides road tanker transport services through a dedicated fleet of drivers, vehicles, and bulk silo road tankers together with an operational planning team based at its site in Buxton.

Gwyn Watkins, Sales and Logistics Director, Lhoist said:

“We have built a very strong working relationship with Abbey since we began working together in 2013. Our customers require high levels of flexibility and dependability which Abbey has been able to deliver, working with us to create a logistics function tailored to the unique nature of our business, ultimately benefitting the wide variety of diverse sectors we support.”

Mike Ellis, Commercial Manager, Abbey Logistics said:

“Our continued partnership with Lhoist is thanks to our team of highly talented and professional drivers, together with regular dialogue between our teams and a great working relationship which has allowed us to identify pinch points and take action.

“Despite being the largest bulk powder tanker company in the UK, it is not just our scale that supports our customers, but our willingness and ability to understand the unique challenges each customer faces and then building a solution tailored specifically for them.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lhoist for many years to come.”

Visit www.abbeylogisticsgroup.com for more information about Abbey Logistics Group, on the road to a greener future.