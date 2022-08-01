LTM names Price general manager

Lift Turn Move Ltd. LTM has promoted Robert Price, pictured, to general manager of the Wirral, UK-based supplier of lifting and rigging equipment to the industrial and entertainment markets.

Price, previously head of sales, will lead ongoing growth of the business, following the 2018 acquisition by GIS AG, the Swiss electric chain hoist and light crane manufacturer. LTM distributes the full range of GIS hoists, control systems, material handling equipment and components. The company will name a replacement head of sales, who will join a team of 12 employees, in due course.

Price, who has been at the company since 2019, is continuing a second spell at LTM, having originally joined in 2011 and leaving three years later to explore other opportunities. An experienced industry professional, Price started out at Pfaff-Silberblau in 1998, where he sold GIS hoists so his association with GIS goes back many years.

He said: “I have always seen career progression as an important part of my personal development and with a long association with GIS products, this opportunity was perfect. Since I returned to LTM we have seen a significant growth in both turnover and profitability year-on-year, and I am planning to continue this growth over the coming years. The focus on selling GIS electric chain hoists and trolleys has really improved the overall running of the company. Our entertainment business has been the main driving force over the past 18 months or so, with our industrial hoists close behind, but we are seeing a substantial increase in our special application hoists, such as explosion proof and corrosion resistant solutions. We also plan to increase test and inspection services.”

LTM recently expanded its stock of GIS lightweight D8 chain hoists of 500kg and 1,000kg capacity, for mobile use in the entertainment sector. As riggers require the lightest possible chain hoists, there is heightened demand for the LPML and higher capacity LPL chain hoists—both capable of lifting over 40 times their own weight.

David King, LTM director, said: “Rob’s experience with GIS electric hoists in terms of not just selling them but using them in hire applications in previous roles, gives him the knowledge that a lot of our customers need access to when looking to purchase electric chain hoists for hire applications. He will have overall responsibility for the operational side of the business and delivering on the strategic plan put in place by the LTM board of directors.”

LTM, located in Bromborough on the banks of the River Mersey, was founded in 2004 and is a full member of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA).

www.liftturnmove.co.uk