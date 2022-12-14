LiftEx 2023 is coming to Liverpool

The new LiftEx 2023 website is now live at liftex.org. The site provides an essential hub for details of the unmissable global event for the lifting industry, taking place at the Exhibition Centre, Liverpool on 21-22 November 2023.

The annual event hosted by LEEA (Lifting Equipment Engineers Association), the leading global representative body for all those involved in the lifting industry worldwide, offers the ideal chance for exhibitors to connect with customers, meet new clients and do business.

Almost 100 exhibitors and over 1,500 industry professionals will be attending across two days of knowledge sharing and training, as well as the celebrated LEEA Awards.

The show attracts end users from a wide range of vertical markets, including oil & gas, energy, offshore, road & maritime transport, construction, utilities, rail, renewable energy, civil engineering, entertainment, manufacturing and more.

Among the useful features to be found at liftex.org is a film of highlights from the 2022 show and there are news bulletins on what’s coming up in 2023. A floor plan is also featured for interested exhibitors. Requests will be dealt with on a first-come, first-served basis, so please contact Leah Phelps on +44 20 3488 2865 or at enquiries@L2Events.com to secure a sponsorship package or a prime position at the exhibition.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, said: “LiftEx will be celebrating its 18th year in 2023 and we are very excited that it should be doing so in the world famous city of Liverpool. It will be a jam-packed event so keep an eye out for the schedule of on-site activities and show features to be announced over the next few months. Our thanks go to Rope and Sling Specialists Ltd, confirmed as Sponsor of LiftEx 2023, and to DELTA Hoisting Equipment, confirmed as Silver Sponsor.”

Sign up to register your interest here: https://liftex.org/liftex-liverpool-2023/contact

www.leeaint.com