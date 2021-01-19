LiftEx and LEEA Award plans for 2021 announced

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) has announced that LiftEx 2021 will now be held in Bahrain on 27-28 September 2021, at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain & Convention Centre. The show will return to the UK the following year, when it will be held in Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022 at The Event Complex, Aberdeen, Scotland. A standalone LEEA Awards dinner will take place on 5 November 2021 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, commented: “While we start 2021 with Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in many areas, the vaccine rollout is underway and we see Autumn 2021 as a time when people will be ready to reconnect. We also recognise that supporting an exhibition in the UK in 2021 would be a big ask, given that 2020 was such a difficult year for many.

He continued: “Holding this year’s exhibition in Bahrain gives LEEA members a chance to meet with new customers and partners and we expect the 250 members in the Middle East to really support the show. We also hope that members from across the globe will attend. Bahrain offers a central location for the Middle East and good connections for visitors from Europe, Australasia, South East Asia and America, with the accommodation available on-site in the Gulf Hotel, where the event is being held.”

The 2021 LEEA Awards will again reward members who have done the most to raise standards. Award applications, which will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts, can be submitted on a new online portal going live soon.

The categories will be:

• Best Innovation

• Kevin Holmes Award for Excellence in People Development

• Safety Award

• Outstanding Apprentice

• Unsung Hero

• Accredited Training Scheme – Best Trainer

• Best Lifting Equipment Inspector/Tester/Examiner

• Best Team

• Best Lifting Operation

• LEEA CEO’s Award

Ross Moloney said: “With LiftEx 2021 being held in the Middle East, we wish to retain an autumn showcase social networking event in the UK, which will allow members to gather for a new beginning party – seeing Lifting Industry friends and colleagues again. Having this event on a Friday evening in a prestigious London venue, with a celebrity host to be announced, marks a further step for what is an immensely popular annual celebration. Given the timing, we anticipate the 2021 event being the best LEEA Awards yet.”

For further information on LiftEx and the LEEA Awards, as well as sponsorship opportunities, please contact Leah Phelps on +44 (0) 203 488 2865 or email: enquiries@L2Events.com or visit www.liftex.org.