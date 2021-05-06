LiftEx Bahrain moves to 21-22 March 2022

It is with huge disappointment that the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) Events team has made the decision to postpone LiftEx Bahrain until early next year. The event will move from 27-28 September 2021 to 21-22 March 2022, at the Gulf Hotel and Convention Centre, Manama.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, commented: “As the situation is still somewhat unclear due to the pandemic, with international travel restrictions currently in place, and some organisations putting a hold on employees travel until the end of the year, we are concerned that running LiftEx this year will affect the results for our exhibitors and compromise the success of the event. Furthermore, the Minister of Labour in Bahrain has suggested that early next year is a far more suitable time to hold the show.”

Moving forward, current exhibitors can simply transfer their booking to the new March dates, or if this is not practical, participation can be cancelled without penalty.

Ross Moloney concluded: “We are bitterly disappointed that we cannot hold an in-person show this year, but are confident that with more time for the vaccination rollout and pilot testing for exhibitions and live events, we will all enjoy a successful show in March.”

For further information on LiftEx, as well as sponsorship opportunities, please contact Leah Phelps on +44 (0) 203 488 2865 or email: enquiries@L2Events.com or visit www.liftex.org.

