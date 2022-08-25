LiftEx is back and better than ever

LiftEx 2022, the free-to-attend flagship event hosted by The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), will be held at P&J Live, in the major Oil and Gas centre of Aberdeen on 5-6 October 2022. Marking a return for the leading networking event for the lifting industry, LiftEx 2022, is set to be better than ever and is proud to have Rapid Response Solutions as Headline Sponsor and Van Beest as Silver Sponsor. An exhibition floor packed with major lifting suppliers offers the perfect opportunity for attendees from multiple markets to gain vital lifting related knowledge and insights, as well as an opportunity to meet LEEA members and discuss ways they can help achieve best lifting practice.

A series of sessions delivered by the LEEA team and industry experts will discuss topics of recent interest, issues, trends, and recruitment strategies – through guest speaker interviews, case studies and interactive sessions. New features for LiftEx include a series of 5-minute pitches from exhibitors to engage the audience with a concise overview of key brands, services and new products on the market. The Military Transition Scheme, which forms a vital part of LEEA’s lifting industry recruiting strategy by connecting service leavers to Association members, will be featured strongly at LiftEx 2022. The White Ensign Association will all be joining the event to support the scheme.

There will also be Learning Development sessions on Day Two of LiftEx, allowing visitors to top up their knowledge. On offer will be a selection of Advanced Programme (Diploma) refresher courses (ideal for individual CPD or exam preparation), and the all new End User Guidance (EUG) and Introduction to Lifting Equipment (ILE) training courses. Hands-on training sessions will be available as well. Visitors can also attend ‘Ask the Expert’ surgeries taking place on the show floor, involving Q&A sessions with senior team members from LEEA.

LiftEx Industry Careers Day

LEEA will host the LiftEx Industry Careers Day on 6 October 2022, working closely with TechFest, a local specialist in the promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. Senior pupils aged 16-18, and their teachers, with an interest in learning more about the huge range of opportunities available to them in the lifting industry will be engaging with industry professionals and interacting with global companies and organisations at the event. There will be career information, advice and guidance session for the students. Speakers from industry and partners from universities and the military will introduce students to learning opportunities and career routes. Updated interactive experiments, which are part of LEEA’s Think Lifting programme, will be rolled out to introduce the students to core principles used throughout the industry.

Exhibitors

In addition to these new developments, visitors to LiftEx 2022 will be able to catch up with suppliers, view demonstrations and explore the latest solutions from the industry’s top vendors.

They will include a broad array of lifting equipment solutions from companies such as Atlas Winch & Hoist Services, Caldwell Lifting Solutions, Carl Stahl Evita, Delta, Durham Lifting, George Taylor Lifting Gear, (Royal Van Beest), Hird, Modulift, Tusk Lifting and Wirop Europe. Visitors interested in hoists and materials handling equipment will find Davinder Technical Services, Lift Turn Move, OZ Lifting Products, Probst and Tawi UK.

Chains, ropes and accessories will be featured by companies including European Management & Marine (EMM Corp), Franklin Offshore Europe BV, IronGrip, Latch and Batchelor, Lift Turn Move, RUD Chains, Sahm Splice, Talurit, Tensology and William Hackett Chains. There will be slings and rigging from Aberdeen Web, Anchor Sourcing (UK), Crosby, Lift-Tex, Petersen Stainless Rigging, PMS Industrie and Slingmax Rigging Solutions.

Exhibitors displaying height safety equipment include Brindley Chains, RidgeGear, SpanSet, Tiger Lifting, Trans-Web and YOKE Industrial Corp. There will be load monitoring equipment from DLM, JCM Load Monitoring, Load Monitoring Systems (LMS) and Red Rooster Lifting. A range of IT solutions will be shown from companies including Core Inspection Software, CoreRFID, Motion Software, Onix Work and RiConnect.

Stands featuring moving and transport include those of Global Gravity and Rapid Response Solutions. Test machinery can be seen from AJT Equipment and Structure-flex. Training will be on offer from NSL, Nucleus Learning. LEEA itself will have its prominent stand for visitors to meet and engage with the Association’s team.

LEEA Awards 2022

On the evening of 5 October 2022 – Day One of LiftEx – the fourth annual LEEA Awards ceremony will be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen. LEEA CEO Ross Moloney and special guest speaker Scottish former rugby union player and coach, Sir Ian McGeechan, will announce the winners of the LEEA Awards 2022 and present their trophies during the ‘party of the year’ for the Lifting Industry.

Lifting is an essential function in many supply chains including Oil & Gas, Construction, Ports & Maritime, Logistics, Offshore, Manufacturing, Automotive, Utilities and Entertainment. All of these sectors that would come to a halt without a bewildering variety of cranes, hoists, platforms, cradles and their associated chains, ropes, slings and other lifting equipment – and not forgetting services such as inspection, maintenance and training. It is vital that leaders responsible for procuring lifting equipment and services in any of these markets fully understand the risks, consequences and legal obligations, as well as being able to filter good practice from the bad.

The Lifting Industry is constantly evolving with the onset of new materials, new innovative ideas, better ways of doing things and the inclusion of modern technologies adds to the portfolio of solutions that will improve productiveness and efficiency while also ensuring safety for end users in a range of sectors, which each have their own particular challenges. All of this makes a visit to LiftEx 2022 essential.

For further information on LiftEx, and to download your free visitor ticket, go to: https://liftex.org/liftex-aberdeen. To book a guest ticket, or a table of 10, at the LEEA Awards ceremony, go to the registration page or contact Leah Phelps tel +44 (0) 203 488 2865, email: enquiries@L2Events.com.