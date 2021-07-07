Lifting Equipment Store expands its business development team with two new appointments

Lifting Equipment Store, the UK materials handling equipment supplier, has made two new appointments as it prepares for further growth in the second half of this year.

The supplier has appointed Sandy Andringa into the newly-created position of Head of Marketing, and Steven Nash as Warehouse & Logistics Manager.

The appointments see the Lifting Equipment Store team expand to eight members of staff.

Reporting to the firm’s CEO, Will Dunn, Sandy is responsible for the company’s marketing strategy. The role will see Sandy developing the Lifting Equipment Store website’s ecommerce and mobile capabilities, while maintaining PR and communications, SEO and social media strategy. She will also oversee the production of Lifting Equipment Store’s first product catalogue.

Sandy has over 20 years of marketing experience, having joined from Boltight Limited where she worked as Marketing Manager. She has also held roles at T A Savery & Company Ltd and Ove Arup & Partners.

Steven has joined Lifting Equipment Store to oversee the development of the firm’s supply chain management and logistics capabilities. Reporting to George Dunn, General Manager, he will focus on supporting the firm’s broadening product range and will lead the installation of a warehouse management system.

Steven joins the firm after working in automotive roles for 33 years, including recent roles at DHL, where he worked on the Jaguar Land Rover account, and Unistrut. He has also held roles at Denso and Global EPP.

Will Dunn, CEO, Lifting Equipment Store, said: “It’s great to be welcoming Sandy and Steven. Our strengthened business development team will be essential as we continue to improve our product range and increase our sales. I am sure that the expertise and experience of Sandy and Steven will contribute towards our ongoing success.”

Sandy Andringa, Head of Marketing, Lifting Equipment Store, added: “I’m very happy to be taking on this role at Lifting Equipment Store. I’m excited to see how the changes that we make to the strategy can elevate brand awareness and increase sales.”

Steven Nash, Warehouse & Logistics Manager, Lifting Equipment Store, said: “It’s a great time to be joining Lifting Equipment Store, with lots of change taking place in terms of developing its product line and innovating how the warehouse is managed.”

