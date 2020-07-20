Lifting Sector’s big day makes everybody GLAD

The global lifting sector took to social media in their droves for the first ever Global Lifting Awareness Day (GLAD) on 9 July 2020, with impressive results.

The day was all about getting the whole industry and the associated supply chains to recognise the importance of high standards in lifting, the significance of quality and how to ensure lifting best practice.

Across the social media platforms of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram there were 925 individual and original mentions of #GLAD2020 between 6-12 July, with 631 of them being on the 9 July itself. Looking at Twitter across a slightly broader timescale, between 4-13 July, the #GLAD2020 hashtag appeared in over 840 tweets from 180 contributors – which has a potential reach of over 261,000 and potential impact on 1.65 million people.

Ross Moloney, pictured, CEO at the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) commented: “#GLAD2020 clearly sent a buzz throughout the industry and, importantly, provided the recognition it truly deserves. I would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who participated in making #GLAD2020 a tremendous success. Throughout the day companies, media and individuals posted and shared a diverse array of inspirational messages across social media with the goal of engaging as many people as possible. It was very satisfying to see the global industry joining together in a vibrant conversation about lifting.”

Together with leading Lifting Industry trade association LEEA, the initiative was backed by industry media representatives Lift & Hoist International (LHI) magazine and public relations consultancy Bridger Howes. Ross Moloney added: “I commend Guy Harris, Publisher of LHI, and Mark Bridger, Director at Bridger Howes, for helping to bring this project to life.”

Global Lifting Awareness Day will now be an established annual date for the calendar, with #GLAD2021 taking place on 8 July 2021 for an even greater celebration of the global Lifting Industry.

