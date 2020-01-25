Linde announced as finalist in the FLTA awards

Linde Material Handling has been nominated as a finalist in the Safety and Ergonomics category at the forthcoming FLTA awards.

The Fork Lift Truck Association Awards for Excellence (FLTA) is an annual event that recognises the best in industry through engineering and design excellence.

The awards aim to celebrate those in the fork lift truck sector who strive to raise standards in the industry, from manufacturers and suppliers to apprentices and innovative products.

The results will be announced at a Gala dinner at the Hilton Metropole at the NEC Birmingham on 21st March 2020.

Linde’s nomination for safety is in recognition of its new N20 ‘butterfly design’ steering wheel which allows the operator to access the controls with either hand.

The steering wheel also self-centres so when driving straight ahead only a light movement is required to steer the truck, guaranteeing that the driver is always in control of the vehicle. Furthermore, the steering wheel has an ergonomic soft rubber feel giving a non-slip grip and aiding the operator to work safely and productively.

David Bowen, Product manager – Warehouse at Linde Material Handling, said “Safety is a core value at Linde and a top priority when it comes to research and development across our fleet.

“The N20 is just one example of how our innovative technologies are continually looking to enhance the safety and comfort of both the operators and warehouse staff while also improving efficiency.”

“We are looking forward to attending the FLTA Awards ceremony – being nominated is an honour for our team.”