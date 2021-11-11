Linde Material Handling secures a contract for 5 new X20-X35 electric forklifts with Sherbourne Recycling plant

Climate change is talk of the world – but we need action, not talking. COP26 has driven sustainability high on the agenda for businesses and one business in particular, Sherbourne Recycling, have really embraced the need for a sustainable future.

Established in 2021, Sherbourne Recycling has been tasked with developing and operating a new state of the art materials recycling facility in Coventry on behalf of eight local authorities. The facility will be a first of its kind to use Artificial Intelligence that will allow the robots to learn as they go and source power for the site from a combination of photovoltaic panels installed across the full span of the facility roof to maximise output and a private wire connection to the adjacent Energy from Waste Facility operated by CSWDC. The site will be unique and will secure a sustainable solution for recycling household waste now and into the future.

But it doesn’t stop there! A sustainable facility goes beyond the robots and the power sources, but the fleet of vehicles required to support it, including the forklift trucks! And timing couldn’t be better for Linde Material Handling having just launched the new X20-X35 electric forklift range in the load capacity range from 2.0 to 3.5 tonne.

No electric forklift has ever been so powerful. For the first time an electric forklift can combine the power and robustness of an engine truck with the zero-emissions and low noise of an electric drive. The Linde X20-X35 is capable of meeting performance standards where conventional electric trucks reach their limits. These include, among other things, mastering large gradients, achieving long-term high handling rates, and operating in the presence of large amounts of dust and dirt. Pretty standard conditions for a recycling plant you may say!

Greg Paradowski, Technical Operations Manager, speaking on behalf of Sherbourne Recycling said “This project is all about creating a world leading materials recycling facility that will be sustainable for the future, so it’s important to us that we have a fully electric fleet of forklift trucks from day one. We thought this would be a challenge, as typically you would see engine trucks operating in such applications, but Linde had the perfect solution!”

