New MD for Linde Material Handling UK

Linde Material Handling UK Ltd has appointed Eamonn Parker as Managing Director with effect from 1 June 2022.

Eamonn was formerly Vice President Sales & Marketing at Linde Material Handling UK & Ireland and successor to Ulrike Just who will be taking a new role as Senior Vice President, KION ITS EMEA UK & Ireland.

Ulrike Just commented on the transition: “After completing one of the largest business transformations in the history of Linde Material Handling UK & Ireland – in which we merged all regional entities into one to provide even more consistent customer service across the UK – I will now focus on the role of Senior Vice President, KION ITS EMEA UK & Ireland. I am very proud of what we have achieved in the last year with the exceptional Linde team! Eamonn Parker, who has been part of the Linde UK Board since 2018, will be the perfect successor, as he knows the business inside out. Thus, he can ensure continuity, while at the same time putting even more focus on our Linde customers. I am very much looking forward to continuing my collaboration with Eamonn and supporting him in taking our customer service to the next level.”

Speaking about his new role, Eamonn Parker said: “I am honoured to be taking over the leadership of our market leading brand in the UK and serving our incredible colleagues and growing customer base as the new managing director of Linde Material Handling UK. I am now looking forward to leading the next phase of our customer first approach, with an organisation structured to focus on sales & service with support functions provided by KION ITS EMEA. My priority will be to continue to steer Linde on leading the material handling market by providing exceptional customer service and developing our people to make Linde a great place to work. It is a really exciting time to see our brand continue to grow from strength to strength.”

