Liquip International appoints new UK Distributor for terminal and aviation equipment

Liquip International has appointed a new authorised distributor in the UK and Ireland to handle Liquip’s range of terminal and aviation equipment.

The new distributor, trading as Liquip XL Ltd, is part of AMC XL LTD who has operated in this sector for the last 20 years. AMC XL specialises in the provision of liquid measurement and flow control services. The business supplies equipment and calibration services to the rail, oil and petroleum industries. The company also offers the full life cycle of services for bottom loading skids, air eliminating skids and associated equipment. AMC XL is part of the XL Global Group.

Liquip International’s range of equipment has been distributed in the UK by Liquip UK Pty Limited for more than 20 years. Due to retirement Liquip has transitioned this distributorship.

Sales & Marketing Manager of Liquip International Joshua James said, “We’d really like to thank Mike and Moira Green for their many years of dedication and excellent support in distributing Liquip equipment and we are excited to welcome Liquip XL Ltd as our new distributor”.

“The transition from the old to the new distributor will be seamless with the same and more of Liquip’s product range now on offer. Over time, we expect that our UK business will grow, utilising the larger sales and marketing team of Liquip XL,” said Joshua.

Liquip XL will be offering Liquip’s terminal and aviation products throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The range of terminal equipment that Liquip XL will offer includes loading arms, overfill protection and ground assurance, vapour recovery and API LYNX couplers. Liquip XL will also offer Liquip’s renowned aviation overfill equipment, hose reels, hydrant pits, metering systems, registers and more.

Colin Laird, CEO, XL Global Group said, “Adding the Liquip range to our business as an authorised distributor complements our existing range offered by AMC XL and fits well into the larger XL Group.”

For more information contact Liquip XL at sales.liquipxl@xlg.co.uk or visit https://www.liquip.co.uk