LOBO Advanced Platform Work Platform System Announces Pilot Order From Wynright Daifuku For Harbor Freight Tools

LOBO Systems, a leading provider of innovative work platforms, today announced a pilot order from Wynright Daifuku, a leading retail chain specialising in tools and equipment, for Harbor Freight Tools in Elwood, Illinois, USA.

Wynright Daifuku is a global leader in the design, manufacture, installation, and service provider of integrated material handling systems. Its customer, Harbor Freight, requires working at height, bespoke solutions that are reliable, versatile, and cost-effective.

This marks a significant milestone for LOBO and underscores the company’s commitment to providing innovative and high-quality Work Platform solutions to its customers across the globe.

Wynright Daifuku will be responsible for implementing and integrating the LOBO system into the Harbor Freight Tools locations. The partnership is expected to bring significant benefits to Harbor Freight Tools, including improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced downtime. This collaboration is just the beginning for LOBO. The company is committed to providing innovative and high-quality work-at-height solutions to customers globally and is always looking for new ways to improve its systems and meet the changing needs of its customers.

“We are excited to work with Wynright Daifuku and Harbor Freight Tools on this pilot program,” said Robert Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems. “Our goal is to revolutionise the work platform industry with innovative solutions that improve safety, increase productivity, and enhance the overall user experience. This pilot order is a major step towards achieving that goal.”

“I am grateful to have such a dedicated and talented team behind me. Thank you for your hard work and commitment. I am very excited for the future of LOBO!”

More about LOBO:

LOBO is a leader in the Work Platform industry, providing cutting-edge solutions designed to meet its customers’ needs. With a focus on innovation, LOBO is constantly developing new and improved Work Platform systems that offer enhanced safety, efficiency, and versatility.

One of the key features of the LOBO Work Platform is its modular design, which allows for quick and easy setup and takedown. This makes the LOBO Work Platform ideal for a wide range of applications, from construction and maintenance to painting and cleaning. In addition, the LOBO Work Platform is highly customisable, allowing customers to configure their work platform systems to meet their specific needs.