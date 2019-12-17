Local Food Banks receive boost from the Port of Tyne

Two food banks South and North of the River Tyne have received a boost in donations from employees at the Port of Tyne.

Donation boxes for Hebburn Helps in South Tyneside and The BAY Foodbank in North Tyneside have been put in place in locations across the Port – and they’re filling up fast!

As Port of Tyne Chief Executive Officer, Matt Beeton explains: “We recognise the importance of a thriving local community, and we’re always looking at ways in which we can show our support. We’ve found that the donation boxes have been really popular with our staff.”

Since being introduced in early November, the food bank initiative has seen all manner of non-perishable foodstuffs and healthcare items being donated, from tinned goods to toothpaste; sanitary products to baby food, helping hundreds of families who rely on the food banks.

Jo Durkin, Co-Founder of Hebburn Helps, said: “We were delighted to hear that employees from the Port of Tyne wanted to help us out with donations for our food bank at Hebburn Helps.

“We support around 4,000 families locally, and we believe that no family should go hungry; the donations from the Port will go a long way towards making that happen.”

Jackie Dickinson, Warehouse Manager at The BAY Foodbank, said: “We are extremely grateful to staff at the Port of Tyne, who have pulled together to help their local communities.

“It’s amazing how much of a difference a little kindness can make, and the impact it can have on those who are struggling the most. The donations from the Port will really help people living locally who are on low incomes or whose benefits have been delayed or changed.”

Donation boxes are situated at the International Passenger Terminal in North Shields, the Harbour Office, as well as at various locations on the Port’s Tyne Dock estate.

More about: Port of Tyne, Hebburn and The BAY Foodbank: