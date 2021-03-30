Lödige Industries achieves triple ISO certification for Hong Kong subsidiary

Lödige Industries, one of the leading global suppliers of material handling systems has achieved certification for the quality management (ISO 9001:2015), environmental management (ISO 14001:2015), and occupational health and safety management (ISO 45001:2018) of its Hong Kong subsidiary. The certification is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, health, safety, environment and continuous improvement, a journey that began with the certification of its German head office in 1997.

Lödige Industries’ Hong Kong operations were audited by SGS, one of the world’s leading inspection, verification and certification companies. In Hong Kong, Lödige Industries delivers airport logistics, automated parking systems, lifts, warehouse logistics solutions and logistics control software, from planning, designing, and manufacturing through to installation and maintenance. The local subsidiary, launched in 2004, serves as the regional headquarter for the Asia Pacific region and employs over 250 staff across eight offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard, guiding companies in developing a quality management system that aligns with their global business strategy. It emphasizes evidence-based decision-making and accountability across all organizational processes to improve efficiency, customer focus, communications and employee engagement.

Issued to companies that demonstrate conformance to a stringent set of environmental standards, the ISO 14001 affirms Lödige Industries’ ambition to reduce the environmental impact of its Hong Kong operations and create new opportunities by adopting structured and systematic environmental practices in line with the highest standards of environmental responsibility.

The ISO 45001 certificate recognises the company’s occupational health and safety management, addressing issues like training and emergency preparedness in an internationally standardized framework. The certification is a core element of Lödige Industries’ commitment to protect the health and safety of its employees and others.

Nicholas Tripptree, Managing Director of Lödige Industries for Asia Pacific, celebrates the triple certification: “Throughout the accreditation process, we documented, reviewed, developed and implemented robust management systems for these core areas of our business. Lödige Industries has a long history of combining a strong focus on customer benefit with a firm commitment to protecting our personnel and the environment.”

www.lodige.com