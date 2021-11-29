LogiMAT Stuttgart postponed until end of May 2022 due to current situation

LogiMAT—the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management scheduled for March 8–10, 2022, in Stuttgart—has to be postponed due to the renewed challenges associated with Covid-19. The organizer, EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH, has worked closely with exhibitors in making the decision to push back the event to May 31–June 2, 2022. The LogiMAT.digital platform will be extended until the end of June 2022.

LogiMAT, the International Trade Show for Intralogistics Solutions and Process Management, will not take place as planned March 8–10, 2022, due to the renewed challenges associated with Covid-19. The organizer, EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH, has been forced to postpone LogiMAT to May 31–June 2, 2022, due to current incidences and insufficient vaccination rates.

“The current high level of case incidences is unsettling to everyone, including our exhibitors. This is understandable and cannot simply be ignored. That’s why we are compelled once more to respond to the situation at hand. Our exhibitors need certainty for their planning, and that’s difficult right now,” explains Michael Ruchty, Exhibition Director of LogiMAT Stuttgart. “From today’s perspective, it isn’t clear whether it will be possible to host the full on-site event in March. The exhibitors would like to see an in-person event, but if vaccination rates remain too low and the resulting strain on hospital capacities leads once more to the introduction of stricter measures, then that’s not in the interests of everyone involved. We must do everything we can to ensure that the event lives up to the understandable expectations of on-site exhibitors and visitors. That’s why it’s not surprising that many exhibitors explicitly support this postponement.”

“The health and safety of guests and employees at a Jungheinrich exhibition stand is a top priority for us. We welcome and support the necessary decision to postpone the trade show to a less risky time and look forward to a successful LogiMAT 2022”, states Christian Erlach, Chief Sales Officer at Jungheinrich AG in Hamburg.

“A decision we fully support. The situation does not allow for reliable planning at the moment. We look forward to the next trade show in Stuttgart and have some exciting new products and innovative solutions to offer the industry professionals who attend. This depends entirely on safe event management, but also on reliable planning,” explains Steffen Bersch, CEO of the SSI SCHAEFER Group.

“This decision is understandable as well as regrettable. It is absolutely correct and necessary to enable all exhibitors and visitors to have a predictable and safe event. If we look at the experiences of the last 2 years, the date in May offers significantly better conditions”, adds Prof. Dr.-Ing. Johannes Fottner, Full Professor of Materials Handling, Material Flow, Logistics, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Technical University of Munich and Chairman of the “LogiMAT BEST PRODUCT” jury

The LogiMAT.digital platform will be extended for all participants to the end of June 2022 to bridge the time until the trade show in May 2022.

“We regret the need to do this, but the date at the end of May is perfect, and we’re glad we were able to fulfill the wishes of our exhibitors at such short notice with the support of the venue operator in Stuttgart,” explains Peter Kazander, Managing Director of EUROEXPO Messe- und Kongress-GmbH. “Together with our exhibitors, we’ll continue to use our state-of-the-art platform LogiMAT.digital to bridge the gap until the end of May and stay in touch with industry professionals.”

EUROEXPO as the organizer would like to expressly thank all exhibitors and partners for their loyalty, patience, and support.

LogiMAT returns to Stuttgart from May 31 to June 2, 2022.