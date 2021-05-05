Logistics community embraces litter-free initiative

The logistics community has come together and partnered with Litter-Free Felixstowe (an active community interest group with nearly 1,000 members) to support the national ‘Litter Free Roads Laybys’ initiative.

With some of the region’s most prominent industry names supporting the scheme, representatives from each company came together on Earth Day (22nd April) to publicly show their support. Companies, including hauliers and suppliers, that have pledged their support to date include:

Goldstar Transport

Fargo Systems

VARTAN Consultancy

Turners Logistics

Maritime Transport

Port Express

Seven Logistics

Macintyre Transport

Peach PR

Porttalk

With Goldstar Transport taking the lead in encouraging fellow hauliers and logistics companies to get involved, Steve Jones, general manager, says: “Few people will have failed to notice the dramatic rise in the amount of litter alongside the UK’s major roads and the numerous laybys across the country. A solution is no easy feat, and there is no one right answer. By partnering with Litter Free Roads & Laybys, we hope to raise awareness on a national scale whilst also ensuring we are doing our part to reinforce the message that changing habits need to begin ‘at home.’

“We’re educating our drivers about the unacceptability of littering, as well as updating our induction procedures for new recruits and our driver handbook, which now states vehicles must have litter-free cabs. By introducing small changes in the behaviours of colleagues, we are actively encouraging a litter free mindset across the company.”

Steve Collins, director of transport management specialists, Fargo Systems, says: “Litter on motorways and in laybys is a national problem; it is heartening to see the regions logistics industry come together to tackle this problem. Lorry drivers are in a pivotal position of being part of the solution, not the problem, leading by example and spreading the word.”

Miles Vartan, who heads up risk management experts VARTAN Consultancy, adds: “This initiative is well overdue. Whilst we can pledge our support to be vigilant when it comes to littering, a key part of the problem stems from the significant lack of safe and hygienic UK driver facilities along with less than acceptable toilet & bin facilities. As an industry, we need to be lobbying authorities to ensure these basic provisions are put in place on a national level.”

Paula Bennett of logistics website – Porttalk – comments: “The logistics industry is the unsung hero of the last year and has kept the UK moving. Those companies that have pledged their support to this initiative should be applauded, and here at Porttalk, we will do all that we can to raise awareness of the initiative and fly the flag for Litter Free Roads and Laybys.”

Debbie Bartlett of Litter-Free Felixstowe says of the industry’s support: “Litter-Free Felixstowe was created to tackle the issues of litter across town and to ensure that no plastic waste ends up in the sea. The commitment of the region’s logistics sector in supporting the Litter Free Roads and Layby has been incredible, and we look forward to other companies joining and pledging their involvement.”

Image credit: pat@patstockley.co.uk