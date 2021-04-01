Logistics operator cuts driver infringements using TruTac

Trucklink EU Limited, the palletised freight distribution and e-commerce supply chain specialists, have virtually eliminated driver infringements since installing TruTac’s tachograph analysis reporting and driver debriefing software.

“We started using TruTac’s TruAnalysis two years ago.” Explains Fleet Manager, Andy Phillpot. “We wanted tighter control over our general fleet data, making compliance reporting faster and more accurate. I’m pleased to report this has been achieved and, in the process, we have slashed driver infringements, which has greatly reduced administration and saved on labour costs.”

According to Andy, the team used to manually download all vehicle tacho data every 56 days – making it very difficult to keep on top of issues. Now, all vehicle and driver data is remotely downloaded, seamlessly sending the verified tacho data directly to TruTac for analysis. The results are then accessed via automated email reporting and are available to hand with a clear audit trail, which increases efficiency and greatly improves compliance control.

“We operate 30 vehicles across multiple destinations around the clock” continues Andy, “and with agency drivers added to the mix, that’s a lot of individual hours, vehicles and data to monitor. Fortunately, each driver can log-in and sign infringements remotely on their phones by using the TruChecks app – a real benefit, especially given the current distancing restrictions.”

As part of the TruAnalysis package, Trucklink EU Limited are also using TruChecks, TruLicence, TruView and trialling TruFleet – bespoke modules created by TruTac to further assist with day-to-day vehicle and driver control.

“TruChecks is a Godsend,” adds Andy. “It really does keep the wheels rolling. In brief, when a driver spots a defect either during the daily walk-round or at any other time, he or she enters it into the app and an email is sent both to me and our maintenance team, so swift corrective action can be taken. This keeps downtime to a minimum and of course, ensures safety and compliance at all times.”

TruLicence, meanwhile is keeping Andy appraised with alerts regarding CPC and driving licence renewals and for example when a photo renewal is required, reminders are issued both from Trucklink EU Limited and the DVSA.

“All of which, is accessible at the touch of a key via the TruView dashboard,” adds Andy. “This gives us full KPIs with bold and easy to understand graphics so we can quickly make comparisons and see up-to-the-minute info of both employed and agency drivers at a glance – and best of all, it’s without the paperwork!”

As a shareholder member of the Pall-Ex network and using 170,000 sq. ft of strategically-located warehousing throughout the UK, Trucklink EU Limited – www.trucklink.eu.com – provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for local, national and global freight movement.