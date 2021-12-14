Logistics UK announces 2021 Award winners

One of the UK’s biggest business groups, Logistics UK has announced the winners of its 2021 Logistics Awards, following celebratory gala dinner held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Thursday 9 December 2021, with entertainment provided by talented stand-up comedian, podcaster and radio presenter, Ed Gamble. In the presence of guest of honour, Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal, businesses including Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK, PD Ports and Menzies Distribution scooped awards, with a special achievement award for work during the COVID-19 pandemic being made to Alliance Healthcare. Leigh Pomlett, former director of CEVA and outgoing president of Logistics UK, was presented with the annual Lifetime Achievement award.

Clipper Logistics was the evening’s biggest winner, scooping two awards and a highly commended award, while Stagefreight retained its title as the Road Freight Operator of the Year. Nicola Foley, Assistant General Manager of Wincanton was named as the logistics industry’s Rising Star for 2021 and received her award from the Princess Royal. The awards were sponsored by organisations including AEB (International) Ltd, AIPUT (Airport Industrial Property Unit Trust), Brigade Electronics, DDC FPO, Clarios – VARTA Batteries, Logistics UK Fuel Card and Logistics UK Recovery Service.

David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments: “The Logistics Awards 2021 recognise and celebrate ‘the best of the best’; the companies and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply industry over the past 12 months and who excel in their fields. As the only business group representing UK logistics, Logistics UK is well placed to identify the stars within our industry; our winners are truly exceptional, and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to present them with their awards.”

With full multimodal representation, shortlisted entrants working across all freight sectors were recognised for their outstanding commitment, knowledge and expertise.

The winners of the Logistics Awards 2021 are:

Rising Star – Nicola Foley, Assistant General Manager, Wincanton

Innovative Product – Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK for Mercedes-Benz Actros

Diversity Champion – Gemini Corporation NV

– Highly commended – Clipper Logistics

Public Services Operator of the Year – Clipper Logistics

International Shipper of the Year – Radwell International

Environmental Champion of the Year – Hermes UK

Logistics Partner of the Year – Noatum Logistics

Air Business of the Year – CharterSync

Most Innovative Company of the Year – Clipper Logistics

Water Business of the Year – PD Ports

Van Operator of the Year – Menzies Distribution

Rail Freight Operator – Maritime Transport Ltd

Road Freight Operator – Stagefreight

Special COVID Award – Alliance Healthcare

– Highly commended – Fresh Pastures

