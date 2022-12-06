ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
Logistics UK announces new Head of Trade and Devolution

MHWmagazine 48 mins ago Appointments

Logistics UK has announced the appointment of Nichola Mallon as Head of Trade and Devolved Policy within its highly experienced policy team. With over 14 years of experience working within local government, the devolved Assembly and government in Northern Ireland (NI), Ms. Mallon brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

Kate Jennings, Director of Policy at Logistics UK, comments: “We are thrilled to have Nichola join our growing team. As the business organisation representing the logistics industry, Logistics UK is always looking to deliver more for its members and Nichola’s appointment allows us to reinforce Logistics UK’s unique position as the only business group representing the entire industry, while benefiting from her wide-ranging experience and knowledge and relationships with the devolved administration in NI and the wider UK Governments.

In addition to working as the Minister for Infrastructure in the Northern Ireland Assembly, Ms. Mallon holds a BA (Hons) in Political Science & Economics, as well as a MA in Comparative Ethnic Conflict. Asked about her new role, Ms. Mallon comments: “I am delighted to be joining Logistics UK and look forward to working with colleagues, members and stakeholders to create positive outcomes across industry. I have a detailed understanding of how public policy is developed from inside government, with a strong record of accomplishment in building collaboration across all sectors and delivering successful campaigns for change, and I am looking forward to using all my experience to achieve more for our members.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

