Logistics UK announces record breaking shortlist for Logistics Awards

The shortlist for Logistics UK’s prestigious Logistics Awards 2022 has been revealed, following receipt of a record number of entries – around double the figure received in previous years. Logistics UK’s Board – which comprises representatives from some of the country’s most influential logistics businesses – will now complete the final round of judging before winners are announced at the highly anticipated 2022 celebratory awards dinner. This will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on the evening of Thursday 8 December 2022.

The awards – sponsored by Kärcher – recognise and celebrate the companies and individuals that have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply industry in the past 12 months. The not-to-be-missed celebratory event will include a glittering champagne reception – sponsored by DDC FPO – and three course meal, with entertainment to be provided by talented magician Marc Spelmann and quick-witted comedian and actress Kerry Godliman.

Kevin Green, Director at Logistics UK, comments: “Logistics businesses have once again shown their value to the UK’s economy this year. The quality, and quantity, of entries received shows just how important our sector is, and our shortlist truly represents the best of the businesses and individuals who have delivered outstanding work throughout the year. I would like to personally thank all those who entered and congratulate all our shortlisted entries; the judges will have a hard task to select winners from such an impressive roster.”

The shortlisted entrants for Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards 2022 are:

Most Innovative Company of the Year – Sponsored by Port of Dover

• CharterSync

• Gemini Corporation NV

• Manfreight

• Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK

• McCulla (Ireland) Ltd UK

• Nottingham City Council

• PD Ports

• PML Ltd

Most Innovative Product of the Year

• Bridgestone Mobility Solutions

• Brigade Electronics PLC

• DFDS

• FuelActive Ltd

• Street Drone

• Sunswap

• VNC Automotive

• Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland

Road Transport Operator of the Year – Sponsored by Logistics UK Fuelcard

• CEVA Logistics

• Collett & Sons Ltd

• DFDS Cold Chain England

• Evri (formerly Hermes UK)

• Gist Ltd

• Stagefreight Ltd

• Tesco

• Yodel

Air Business of the Year

• AIPUT (Airport International Property Unit Trust)

• cargo.one

• CharterSync

• Kuehne + Nagel Ltd

• Uniair

Rail Business of the Year

• GB Railfreight

• PD Ports

Water Business of the Year

• GPS Marine Contractors Ltd.

• PD Ports

• Port of Dover

• UniOcean

International Logistics Business of the Year – Sponsored by DWF

• DispatchTrack

• Linker Cloud

Public Services Operator of the Year

• Clancy Group

• Nottingham City Council

• Scottish Water

Logistics Partner of the Year – Sponsored by Brigade Electronics

• Bioshield Limited

• DDC FPO & UPS Global Freight Forwarding

• GPS Marine Contractors Ltd.

• GXO with Iceland

• Malcolm Logistics and Diageo

• Menzies Distribution in partnership with Viking Raja Group

• Pallett-Track

• Wincanton and Alstom

• XPO Logistics & Arla

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

• Gemini Corporation NV

• Maersk

• UK TRUCK AND PLANT GROUP LTD

Rising Star of the Year (Individual) – Sponsored by DDC FPO

• Abbie Rennison, Project Officer, Transaid (on secondment from GXO)

• Antonia O’Neil, Sustainability and Innovation Manager, Kuehne + Nagel

• Callum Brough, Site Manager, GXO

• Kara Buckley, Sales Executive, DHL Parcel UK

• Lauren Pullin, Corporate Analytics Manager, Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd

• Rob Johnson, Business Improvement Manager, Advanced Supply Chain Group

• Ryan Street, Depot Manager, Palletline Whitehead Ltd

Decarbonisation Champion of the Year – Sponsored by AIPUT

• CEVA Logistics

• Gemini Corporation NV

• Howard Tenens Logistics

• McCulla (Ireland) Ltd

• Peel Ports

• Rhenus Home Delivery UK

• Tesco

Logistics Technology Provider of the Year

• Bioshield Limited

• DispatchTrack

• Exis Technologies

• Hypermile

• Trakm8 – in conjunction with Calor

• VisionTrack

Last Mile Delivery Business of the Year

• BT Final Mile (a division within BT PLC)

• DHL Express UK

• Fresh Pastures & School Milk UK

• Greene King

• Kuehne + Nagel Ltd

• Panther Logistics

• Wincanton and Wickes

Logistics Leader of the Year

• Dawn Carney, Managing Director, Fresh Pastures & School Milk UK

• Ian Utteley, Managing Director, Stagefreight

• Logico NE Ltd

• Phlo Systems Limited

• Seamus McEvoy, Transport & Logistics Manager, Re-Gen Waste Ltd

People Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Kärcher

• DHL Supply Chain

• Firstpoint Logistics

• Howard Tenens Logistics

• PD Ports

• Platts Transport Ltd

Van Operator of the Year – Sponsored by Logistics UK Recovery

• Carnell

• HH Driveright

• HIVED

• J Murphy & Sons Ltd

• Reflex Vehicle Hire

• Sciensus (Hero of The Year, Nathan White)

• The Clancy Group

“The evening is a great opportunity to celebrate and reward your team, or host clients at a prestigious industry event, just ahead of Christmas,” continues Green. “Make sure you book your place now and join us in celebrating the very best of our sector – it’s a night not to be missed.”

Join leaders from across the sector, including some of the UK’s biggest brands, and book your place at the industry awards event of the year by visiting: www.logistics.org.uk/logistics22