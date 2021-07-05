Logistics UK announces Van Driver of the Year 2021 shortlist

Logistics UK has announced which of the UK’s best van drivers have been shortlisted to take part in its Van Driver of the Year contest, taking place on Saturday 10 July 2021 at Bott Ltd in Ashby-de-la-Zouch. The 12 finalists will take part in a series of challenging practical and theoretical tests, all hoping to be crowned Logistics UK’s Van Driver of the Year 2021.

Kevin Green, Logistics UK’s Marketing and Communications Director, comments: “The role of a van driver is demanding; in addition to lifting potentially awkward goods, drivers must have good legislative knowledge and be able to manoeuvre the vehicle safely, efficiently and cost effectively. There has been an exceptionally high standard of entrants this year, with those shortlisted displaying outstanding levels of knowledge and skill.

“For many years Logistics UK has celebrated van drivers as the unsung heroes of Britain’s economy, and the coronavirus pandemic has proved this to be the case, more so now than ever before. This event is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the dedicated, and highly accomplished, drivers that have continued to keep the nation supplied throughout these challenging times.”

Entrants will complete a number of challenging tasks on the day and will be rated on ‘safe driving’ style, legislative knowledge, economical driving, manoeuvring, risk perception and pre-use vehicle defect checking. A presentation will be made at the end of the day to celebrate the overall Van Driver of the Year, as well as the second and third place contestants. Prizes include a holiday voucher, a GoPro and Amazon vouchers.

The shortlist features expert drivers from Wayfair, The British Shop, G4s Manchester, Alliance Healthcare, Alloga UK, SMS PLC, Vow Europe, Truline, and Greencore.

The event is supported by the AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Hertz, Lex Autolease, Quartix and TVL. For more information, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/vdoty21

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk