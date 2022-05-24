Logistics UK appoint Jennings to Head Policy Team

Business group Logistics UK has announced the appointment of Kate Jennings as its new Policy Director, who will join the organisation at the end of June.

Jennings, whose extensive policy career has included both government and business sector roles, will lead Logistics UK’s team responsible for the organisation’s policy and representation work with both government and members as its executive director.

“Logistics UK has a well-respected reputation for research-based, factual policy positions which reflect the wishes of its members, and I am looking forward to working with the organisation’s expert policy team to expand its sphere of influence with government and other stakeholders,” she said. “The past few years has seen a growing awareness of the value of logistics among all sectors of society, and I am looking forward to leading the team as we continue to achieve even more for our members.”

Most recently employed as the Policy Director of the Railway Industry Association, Ms Jennings has extensive experience of other transport modes, gained during her time at the Department for Transport, where she has worked in aviation and rail policy, as well as the development of road transport policy relating to exiting the EU.

“Kate brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Logistics UK from her time working in government and in the private sector,” says David Wells, Logistics UK’s Chief Executive. “I am certain that her insight will help the team achieve even more for our members and I look forward to working with her as we continue to drive the business forwards.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk